Short Interest in Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Rises By 32.6%

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kingold Jewelry stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Monday. 51 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,685. Kingold Jewelry has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Kingold Jewelry alerts:

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of gold jewelry and chinese ornaments. It offers gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company was founded by Zhi Hong Jia in 2002 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.