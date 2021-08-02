Short Interest in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expands By 29.8%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $1,145,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 314,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,590. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

