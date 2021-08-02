Short Interest in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Declines By 16.1%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 6,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.76. The company had a trading volume of 158,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,346. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of -154.35 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

