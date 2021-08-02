Short Interest in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Rises By 41.9%

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

MAA opened at $193.10 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $196.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,189,000 after buying an additional 278,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

