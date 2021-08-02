Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Drops By 31.0%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

MBCN traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

