Short Interest in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Rises By 30.9%

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,159,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. 8,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,456. Motion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

