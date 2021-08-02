Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Rises By 42.5%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NC opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.00.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 8.80%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NACCO Industries by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in NACCO Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.
Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.