Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Rises By 42.5%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NC opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NACCO Industries by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in NACCO Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.