Short Interest in Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Rises By 27.4%

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOVC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.10. 212,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,078. Novation Companies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

