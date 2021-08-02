Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Increases By 47.4%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,649,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,311,000 after buying an additional 585,196 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 663,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.