Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Increases By 47.4%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $16.22.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
