Short Interest in Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Expands By 25.7%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS ONXXF opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50. Ontex Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
About Ontex Group
