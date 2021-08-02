Short Interest in Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Expands By 25.7%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ONXXF opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50. Ontex Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

