Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Drops By 26.4%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.88.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
