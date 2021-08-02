Short Interest in Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Drops By 21.2%

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,395,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 9,384,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Pirelli & C. stock remained flat at $$5.50 during trading hours on Monday. Pirelli & C. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PLLIF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pirelli & C. has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

