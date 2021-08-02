Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Decreases By 32.2%

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 281,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of PSTL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.22. 784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,763. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $256.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.