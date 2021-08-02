Short Interest in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Grows By 50.9%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the June 30th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $37.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

