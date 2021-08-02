Short Interest in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Grows By 50.9%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the June 30th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
NYSE:PUK opened at $37.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
