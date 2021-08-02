Short Interest in Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Rises By 43.4%

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,906,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BSSP opened at $0.00 on Monday. Reve Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Reve Technologies

Reve Technologies, Inc, a drug development company, provides advanced therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It offers irreversible pepsin fraction (IPF), a therapeutic platform technology that is used to facilitate a range of applications. The company's solution is also used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as cirrhosis and Hepatitis C.

