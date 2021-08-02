Short Interest in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Rises By 24.6%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 12.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. 20,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,447,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11. Second Sight Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

