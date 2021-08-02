Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Drops By 30.1%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SINGY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4339 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura downgraded Singapore Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Singapore Airlines to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

