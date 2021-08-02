Short Interest in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Decreases By 15.2%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 382,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $3,535,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after buying an additional 23,742 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after buying an additional 113,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.