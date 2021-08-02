Short Interest in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Rises By 25.0%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 737,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

TLS stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $575,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,632.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 615,058 shares of company stock worth $19,039,120. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

