Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Drops By 21.8%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

NYSE EMF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,160. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.