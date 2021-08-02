Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Declines By 17.7%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of UBOH opened at $34.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.81. United Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $37.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

In other United Bancshares news, CEO Brian D. Young sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $150,399.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,812.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $36,675.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $255,879 over the last ninety days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.17% of United Bancshares worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

