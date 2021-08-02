Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Increases By 30.8%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE EOD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.83. 59,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,363. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $111,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 61.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 146.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 46,382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

