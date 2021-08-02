ShowHand (HAND) Reaches Market Cap of $94,572.57

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $94,572.57 and $193.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00806393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00094909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040841 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

