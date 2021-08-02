Sierra Metals (SMTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.27 million. On average, analysts expect Sierra Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.77 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Sierra Metals worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

