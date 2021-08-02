Signata Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Signata has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $64,488.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Signata has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.05 or 0.00819083 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00091558 BTC.

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,704,226 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

