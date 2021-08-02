Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 1,361 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 168,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,543. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

