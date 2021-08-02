Signature Wealth Management Group Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.2% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 116,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

