Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,130. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.05. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.