Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.
Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
SPG traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,130. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.05. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
