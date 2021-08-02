Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $112.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.61. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

