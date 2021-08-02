Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Holdings Decreased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,814,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.41% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $60,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 502,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of SBGI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,283. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

