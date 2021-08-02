Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Plans $0.16 Semi-Annual Dividend

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

SGAPY stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

