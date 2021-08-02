Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Plans $0.16 Semi-Annual Dividend

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.
SGAPY stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile
