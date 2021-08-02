SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Hits $189.91 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $189.91 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00058178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.82 or 0.00814568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00091884 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.