Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.25 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SGR.UN opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$634.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.86. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.95 and a 12 month high of C$13.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Slate Grocery REIT’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

