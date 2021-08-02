SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 5.9% Higher

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) rose 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 4,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,044,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on SM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 6.14.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SM Energy by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after buying an additional 103,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SM Energy by 45.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,264,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 395,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

