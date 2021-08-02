Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $58.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

