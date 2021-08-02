Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s Quiet Period To End on August 9th (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DNAB) quiet period will end on Monday, August 9th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.85 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.