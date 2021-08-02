Societe Generale Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of GASNY opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.3377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.33%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

