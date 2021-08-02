Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in July

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCGLY shares. Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

