Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $8.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.46 million, a P/E ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.