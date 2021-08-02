Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,600 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 574,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.41.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 584,990 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

