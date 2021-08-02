Sora (XOR) Market Cap Reaches $74.65 Million

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Sora has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. One Sora coin can currently be purchased for about $216.11 or 0.00553365 BTC on major exchanges. Sora has a total market cap of $74.65 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00147886 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Sora Profile

Sora is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 345,417 coins. Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling Sora

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

