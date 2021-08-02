SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) rose 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 87,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 41,645,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 18,969.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

