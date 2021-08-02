Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in July

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,444,200 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 1,180,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,221.0 days.

Sosei Group stock remained flat at $$16.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73. Sosei Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Sosei Group Company Profile

Sosei Group Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of AZD4635, an adenosine A2a antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of tumors and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; HTL0022562, a calcitonin gene related peptide antagonist, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat migraine and other severe headaches; PF-07081532 and PF-07054894, which are in Phase l for use in multiple therapeutic areas; HTL0014242, a mGlu5 small molecule negative-allosteric modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat neurological order; GPR35 agonist to treat inflammatory bowel disease; and KY1051, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology.

