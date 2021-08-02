Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 102.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $54.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

