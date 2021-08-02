Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 601 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 71.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $77,857,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Public Storage by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSA opened at $312.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $186.23 and a 1 year high of $316.95. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

