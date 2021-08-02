Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

NYSE D opened at $74.87 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

