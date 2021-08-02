Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,575,262.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,446 shares of company stock worth $106,184,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Shares of CRM opened at $241.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $190.67 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

