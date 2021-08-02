S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.99 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

SPGI stock opened at $428.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.90. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $429.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

