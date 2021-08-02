Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DALXF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $3.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

