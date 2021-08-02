SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Reduced by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $349.48 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $260.18 and a 1 year high of $351.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

